Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist cut Oatly Group to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.13.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 14.44. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
