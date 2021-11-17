Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OCDDY stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

