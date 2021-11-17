OctoFi Trading Down 15.5% This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $103,356.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00011659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

