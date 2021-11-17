Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.05. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.80 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.