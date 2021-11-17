Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.91% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 68.79%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

