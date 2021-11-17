OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.55. 242,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

