OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.