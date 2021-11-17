OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $11.20 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $6,084,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. 20,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

