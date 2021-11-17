OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 265,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,476,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $274.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

