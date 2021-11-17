Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Old Point Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

