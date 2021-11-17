Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $3,278.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,289 coins and its circulating supply is 562,973 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

