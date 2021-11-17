Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 52.6% in October

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 923,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ONTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,187. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

