One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.58

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 42180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a market cap of $710.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

