OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OCFT opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.25.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 377,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

