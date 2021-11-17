Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEX. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$94.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.76. Onex has a one year low of C$67.57 and a one year high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

