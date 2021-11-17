Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $616 million-$618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.92 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.730 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.