Oppenheimer Weighs in on Runway Growth Finance Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.