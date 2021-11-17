Oppenheimer Weighs in on Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $4,852,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.