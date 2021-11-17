Oppenheimer Weighs in on Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

WINT stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,430 over the last ninety days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.