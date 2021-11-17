OptionRoom Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.60 million and $89,003.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.51 or 0.99614605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.87 or 0.06960066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

