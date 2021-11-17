Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 172,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,376,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

