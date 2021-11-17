OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 5.2% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.45. 846,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,065,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The firm has a market cap of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

