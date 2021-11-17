Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $14,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joel R. Zullinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joel R. Zullinger sold 200 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $4,724.00.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

