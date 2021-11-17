Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 58,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

