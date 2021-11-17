Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $42.72

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $43.99. Ozon shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 15,950 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

