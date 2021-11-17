P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $71.70

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $75.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $883.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 119.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

