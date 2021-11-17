PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0050 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $78.09 million and approximately $116,389.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,714,026,340 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

