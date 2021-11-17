Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $949.00

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 949 ($12.40) and last traded at GBX 947.89 ($12.38), with a volume of 77519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942 ($12.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of £854.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 876.93.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £14,912.52 ($19,483.30).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

