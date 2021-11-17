Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.