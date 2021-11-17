PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Releases Earnings Results

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PainReform stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. PainReform has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the second quarter worth $49,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

