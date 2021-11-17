Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $605.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.72.

NYSE PANW opened at $525.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $275.60 and a 1-year high of $527.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

