Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $180,856.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

