Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $5,355,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

