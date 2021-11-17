Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $390.92. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,520. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $601.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

