Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 9,482 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 97.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.09. 50,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,481,641 shares of company stock valued at $379,557,695. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

