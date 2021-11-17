Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 165,481 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $82,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

