Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Equity Residential worth $78,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

