Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 34,840 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $72,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 288.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

DGX opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

