Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $77,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $73,099,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

