Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 175,481 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $75,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

