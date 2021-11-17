Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

