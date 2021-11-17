Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 3,071,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.