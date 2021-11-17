Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

PKOH opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $294.34 million, a PE ratio of -179.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

