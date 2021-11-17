PARSIQ Trading Down 28.7% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $87.32 million and $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

