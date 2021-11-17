Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Up 7,216.7% in October

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 7,216.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RGDCF opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

