Patron 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,259.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,259.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00224233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

