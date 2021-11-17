PayBX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00220557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.