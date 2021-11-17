PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.