PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

