Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,803 shares of company stock valued at $830,359 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

